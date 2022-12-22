Paytm boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma says no more cash burn expected going forward

Paytm boss Vijay Shekhar Sharma said it was decided last month that cash burn would not continue going forward while the digital payments business has made significant progress at refocusing its objectives on spending restraint.

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma on Wednesday said that there will be no more cash burn in the business going ahead. "We have publicly declared that we are far ahead of our ambitions — far meaning the border of magnitude ahead — in terms of re-setting our cash burns," the Paytm boss said at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2022 in Mumbai.

Sharma noted that it was decided last month that cash burn would not continue going forward while the digital payments business has made significant progress at refocusing its objectives on spending restraint.

Earlier in November, Paytm had said that it would achieve positive free cash flow in the upcoming 12 to 18 months.

Paytm buyback

Meanwhile Paytm parent One97 Communications has launched a share buyback programme worth Rs 850 crore at Rs 810 per share through the open market route via stock exchange mechanism. The fintech expects the buyback programme to be completed within six months.

Meanwhile, global financial firm Morgan Stanley has announced that its directors and key management personnel (KMP) would not sell the company's shares during the buyback period.

According to the brokerage, the buyback won't interfere with any expansion ambitions because the firm will likely have extra cash after expenditure on expansion of operations. It also expects that an increased adjusted profits before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Adj Ebitda) will have a positive effect on cash flow.

Paytm, backed by SoftBank, went public last year following a massive $2.5 billion IPO (IPO). However, since then, the stock has plummeted as investors fretted over the exorbitant valuations of tech companies amid worries of a worldwide economic recession.