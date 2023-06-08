BoFA Securities makes important changes to these two new-age fintech stocks

At current levels, PB Fintech is trading at a financial year 2025 price-to-sales ratio of 6 times compared to Paytm's 3x.

Payments aggregator Paytm has received an uprade from BoFA Securities has then firm believes that its strong revenue momentum is likely to continue. On the other hand, another new-age fintech platform PB Fintech, the owner of Policybazaar and Paisabazaar received a downgrade from the brokerage as it believes that the improving prospects are mostly factored in.

BoFA Securites upgraded Paytm to buy and also raised its price target on the stock to Rs 855 from Rs 780 earlier. This another sign of the street warming up to Paytm after the stock fell nearly 80 percent from its IPO price of Rs 2,150 to all-time lows of Rs 440. However, even BoFA's price target is well below its IPO price.

The brokerage believes that Paytm's operational leverage has room to surprise on the upside and that the company is in a sweet spot owing to limited competition. Among other positive factors that it listed included digitisation driving payments growth, along with the company having a strong cash balance.