The reasons why Paytm-Bharti Airtel merger talks collapsed: Exclusive

Merger talks between Bharti Airtel and Paytm collapsed last month and no deal talks are ongoing currently, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Sources disclosed that the Bharti Group had shown interest in buying a stake in Paytm in January, but the talks did not progress as the management of Paytm declined to give up management control.

Paytm also did not see any strategic alliance in payments business due to difference in business model, the sources said.

A Paytm spokesperson told CNBC-TV18 that while they do not comment on market speculation, they can confirm that the company remains fully focused on their strong organic growth journey and that they are not involved in any such discussion.

The spokesperson of Bharti Enterprises also said that they do not comment on market speculations.

Additionally, Bloomberg reports that Ant Financial plans to further sell its stake in Paytm. As of the December quarter, the Ant held 25 percent stake in the company, of which it sold 3 percent in January 17 this year.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the Ant Group is planning to offload shares to maintain their shares below the 25 percent mark as per SEBI norms.

Both Ant Group and Softbank are large shareholders in Paytm, together owning close to 38 percent stake.

Macquarie in a note had mentioned that since Paytm Payments Bank is banned from onboarding new customers, any acquisition, which results in the onboarding of new customers will not be allowed in their view. "Until the time RBI revokes the ban, the deal cannot materialise in our view," the note said.

Shares of Paytm have opened 3.6 percent higher at Rs 645.80.