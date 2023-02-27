English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsThe reasons why Paytm Bharti Airtel merger talks collapsed: Exclusive
business | Feb 27, 2023 9:21 AM IST

The reasons why Paytm-Bharti Airtel merger talks collapsed: Exclusive

Profile image
By Nisha Poddar   Feb 27, 2023 3:40 PM IST (Updated)
Mini

Paytm also did not see any strategic alliance in payments business due to difference in business model, the sources said.

Merger talks between Bharti Airtel and Paytm collapsed last month and no deal talks are ongoing currently, sources with knowledge of the matter told CNBC-TV18.

Recommended Articles

View All
KV Kamath says India's growth story will not derail, needs to be nurtured properly

KV Kamath says India's growth story will not derail, needs to be nurtured properly

Feb 27, 2023 IST20 Min(s) Read

As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born

As VCs and angel investors slow the investment tap, some reckon 'lasting businesses' will now be born

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why

The timing of Manish Sisodia's arrest is crucial for Arvind Kejriwal and AAP. Here’s why

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Google Layoffs: Financial plans ruined, laid off despite good work | Ex-employees share heartbreaking stories

Google Layoffs: Financial plans ruined, laid off despite good work | Ex-employees share heartbreaking stories

Feb 27, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


Sources disclosed that the Bharti Group had shown interest in buying a stake in Paytm in January, but the talks did not progress as the management of Paytm declined to give up management control.
Paytm also did not see any strategic alliance in payments business due to difference in business model, the sources said.
A Paytm spokesperson told CNBC-TV18 that while they do not comment on market speculation, they can confirm that the company remains fully focused on their strong organic growth journey and that they are not involved in any such discussion.
The spokesperson of Bharti Enterprises also said that they do not comment on market speculations.
Additionally, Bloomberg reports that Ant Financial plans to further sell its stake in Paytm. As of the December quarter, the Ant held 25 percent stake in the company, of which it sold 3 percent in January 17 this year.
Sources told CNBC-TV18 that the Ant Group is planning to offload shares to maintain their shares below the 25 percent mark as per SEBI norms.
Both Ant Group and Softbank are large shareholders in Paytm, together owning close to 38 percent stake.
Macquarie in a note had mentioned that since Paytm Payments Bank is banned from onboarding new customers, any acquisition, which results in the onboarding of new customers will not be allowed in their view. "Until the time RBI revokes the ban, the deal cannot materialise in our view," the note said.
Shares of Paytm have opened 3.6 percent higher at Rs 645.80.
(Edited by : Hormaz Fatakia)
First Published: Feb 27, 2023 9:21 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Tags

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X