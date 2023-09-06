CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsCNBC TV18 Exclusive: Paytm abandons plans to enter insurance manufacturing

CNBC-TV18 Exclusive: Paytm abandons plans to enter insurance manufacturing

The decision comes after Paytm reportedly explored the possibility of entering the insurance manufacturing sector and even considered acquiring QBE Raheja Insurance — which would have been a big move towards diversification.

Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Sept 6, 2023 8:23:35 PM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
CNBC-TV18 Exclusive: Paytm abandons plans to enter insurance manufacturing
Digital payments and financial services giant Paytm has decided to drop its plans to venture into the insurance manufacturing business, sources with knowledge of the matter have told CNBC-TV18.

Share Market Live


The decision comes after Paytm reportedly explored the possibility of entering the insurance manufacturing sector and even considered acquiring QBE Raheja Insurance — a significant step toward diversifying its financial services portfolio.
Paytm had previously explored obtaining its insurance licence to establish a foothold in the insurance sector, which has been experiencing steady growth in India. However, the company has now chosen to reallocate its resources and refocus its efforts on its core businesses.
As per sources, Paytm has decided to withdraw from its insurance manufacturing plans and has no plans to enter any other line of the financial services business. The primary areas of focus for Paytm will remain payments and credit disbursement.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

digital paymentPaytm

Recommended Articles

View All
TCS announces 800-million-pound pact with JLR digital unit to drive its 'reimagine' strategy

TCS announces 800-million-pound pact with JLR digital unit to drive its 'reimagine' strategy

Sept 6, 2023 IST2 Min Read

CBI arrests joint DG of foreign trade, two others in bribery case

CBI arrests joint DG of foreign trade, two others in bribery case

Sept 6, 2023 IST2 Min Read

PepsiCo announces Rs 770-crore investment in Assam with new plant

PepsiCo announces Rs 770-crore investment in Assam with new plant

Sept 6, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Syrma SGS shares rally on the back of Johari Digital Healthcare acquisition

Syrma SGS shares rally on the back of Johari Digital Healthcare acquisition

Sept 6, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X