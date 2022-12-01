Payments solution company IppoPay acquires Roamsoft to boost developer base

Roamsoft, headquartered in Chennai, develops products and provides technology services to startups, especially in the fintech and e-commerce space. IppoPay will bring on board a team of over 40 developers with high cultural alignment via this acquisition.

IppoPay Technologies, a verticalized payments infrastructure company, said in a statement that it has acquired the business of Roamsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd, a fintech-focused IT products and services company located in Tamil Nadu, for an undisclosed amount. Roamsoft, headquartered in Chennai, is primarily engaged in the business of developing products and providing technology services to startups, especially in the fintech and e-commerce space.

This acquisition is said to provide IppoPay with a suite of products that will help elevate the company’s in-house capabilities.

Through this acquisition, IppoPay said it will bring on board a team of over 40 developers with high cultural alignment. “Bringing such developers on board will help IppoPay rationalise time-to-hire and develop fresh talent who are aligned with IppoPay’s values,” the company added.

Mohan K, CEO & Co-Founder of IppoPay, said “The remarkable team at Roamsoft is a pioneer at developing specialist software in the fintech industry. We see this acquisition as akin to organic growth for us due to the cultural fit that Roamsoft brings to the table with its leadership and development team. Ultimately, the goal of such acquisitions is to optimise time on development and bring people on board who can add value to us in the next phase of growth.”

Sofiya T, the CEO of Roamsoft, said “IppoPay is a great cultural fit for Roamsoft. We are very excited to join the IppoPay family and continue on our growth journey.”