Pawan Hans divestment: Govt calls off strategic sale as winning bidder disqualified

The government has decided to call off the strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans as the successful bidding consortium Star9 Mobility Pvt Ltd was disqualified because of pending legal cases

The government has decided to call off the strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans as the successful bidding consortium Star9 Mobility was disqualified because of pending legal cases, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said in a statement on July 3.

Live TV

Loading...

Pawan Hans is a 51:49 joint venture of the government and ONGC.