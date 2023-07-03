CNBC TV18
Pawan Hans divestment: Govt calls off strategic sale as winning bidder disqualified
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 3, 2023 6:08:35 PM IST (Published)

The government has decided to call off the strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans as the successful bidding consortium Star9 Mobility Pvt Ltd was disqualified because of pending legal cases

The government has decided to call off the strategic disinvestment of Pawan Hans as the successful bidding consortium Star9 Mobility was disqualified because of pending legal cases, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said in a statement on July 3.

Pawan Hans is a 51:49 joint venture of the government and ONGC.
Last year on April 29, the government had approved the highest bidder Star9 Mobility Pvt Ltd (a consortium of Maharaja Aviation Pvt Ltd, Big Charter Pvt. Ltd and Almas Global Opportunity Fund (‘AGOF’)) for sale of 100 percent equity shareholding of the government in Pawan Hans Limited, following a transparent, open and competitive bidding process and laid-down procedure of strategic disinvestment.
