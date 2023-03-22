Patel Engineering stock gains on an order win of Rs 511 crore with JV partner

Patel Engineering received Letter of Acceptance for Tumkur Branch Canal (Package V) Micro Irrigation Project from Visvesvaraya Jala Nigama Limited (VJNL). The company being the 51 percent partner in the JV, has Rs 281 crore share in the project.

Patel Engineering along with the joint venture (JV) partner has received Letter of Acceptance for an order worth Rs 511 crore for Tumkur Branch Canal (Package V) Micro Irrigation Project from Visvesvaraya Jala Nigama Limited (VJNL). The company being the 51 percent partner in the JV, has Rs 281 crore share in the project.

Patel Engineering is a civil construction company specialised in the hydropower and irrigation sector. The Micro Irrigation System project from VJNL comprises of survey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning comprising gravity bulk feeders, construction of a sump cum pump house, supply and installation of pumping machineries, terminal bay, electrical substation, electric power line, besides other appurtenant works such as construction of a pipe distribution network and drip irrigation system including SCADA and automation to cover an area of 15,090.21 hectares. The project is estimated to be completed in 24 months and is an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) turnkey basis contract.

In December 2022, Patel Engineering’s board approved a fund raise of Rs 350 crore via the rights issue. The company saw a marginal decline in its margin in the third quarter of ongoing financial year and operating profit rose nearly 12 percent with revenue expanding more than 18 percent on a year-on-year basis. Company’s stock is trading with a gain of more than 2 percent in pre-open of today’ session and down 14 percent since start of this year.

