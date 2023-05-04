Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 1,310 crore orders

These two orders are of Tumkur Branch Canal (Package III) Micro Irrigation Project from Visvesvaraya Jala Nigama (VJNL) and Sher Micro Irrigation Project from Water Resources Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh

Patel Engineering, a civil construction firm specialised in the hydropower and irrigation sector, on Thursday announced that the company along with the JV Partners have received Letter of Acceptance for EPC Turnkey Basis projects worth Rs 1,310 crore.

These two orders are of Tumkur Branch Canal (Package III) Micro Irrigation Project from Visvesvaraya Jala Nigama (VJNL) and Sher Micro Irrigation Project from Water Resources Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh.

The company being 51 percent partner in the Joint Venture for Tumkur Branch Canal (Package-III) project has a share of Rs 158.6 crore in Tumkur project and being 35 percent share in the Joint Venture for Sher Micro Irrigation Project, its value is Rs 349.56 crore.

Tumkur Branch Canal (Package- III) Micro Irrigation Project involves survey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning comprising gravity bulk feeders, construction of a Sump cum Pump house, supply and installation of pumping machineries, terminal bay, electrical substation, electric power line, besides other appurtenant works such as construction of a pipe distribution network and drip irrigation system including SCADA and Automation to cover an area of 8,150.44 hectares.

Sher micro irrigation project works include survey, investigation, designing, and construction of Sher Dams (4 dams) with all ancillary works including rising / gravity main and pipe distribution network works in the State of Madhya Pradesh.

Total value of the two contracts is worth Rs 1,310 crore with a completion time of 24 months for Tumkur Branch Canal (Package-III) project and 60 months for Sher Micro Irrigation Project.

Tumkur branch canal (package-iii) project is located in part of the upper Bhadra project, which is a major lift irrigation scheme under implementation in the central region of Karnataka state, while Sher micro irrigation project is located in the State of Madhya Pradesh.