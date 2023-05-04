Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 1,310 crore orders

2 Min(s) Read
These two orders are of Tumkur Branch Canal (Package III) Micro Irrigation Project from Visvesvaraya Jala Nigama (VJNL) and Sher Micro Irrigation Project from Water Resources Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh
Patel Engineering, a civil construction firm specialised in the hydropower and irrigation sector, on Thursday announced that the company along with the JV Partners have received Letter of Acceptance for EPC Turnkey Basis projects worth Rs 1,310 crore.
