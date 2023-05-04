English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsPatel Engineering JV bags Rs 1,310 crore orders

Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 1,310 crore orders

Patel Engineering JV bags Rs 1,310 crore orders
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sudarshan Kumar  May 4, 2023 11:16:10 AM IST (Published)

These two orders are of Tumkur Branch Canal (Package III) Micro Irrigation Project from Visvesvaraya Jala Nigama (VJNL) and Sher Micro Irrigation Project from Water Resources Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh

Patel Engineering, a civil construction firm specialised in the hydropower and irrigation sector, on Thursday announced that the company along with the JV Partners have received Letter of Acceptance for EPC Turnkey Basis projects worth Rs 1,310 crore.

Recommended Articles

View All
The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


These two orders are of Tumkur Branch Canal (Package III) Micro Irrigation Project from Visvesvaraya Jala Nigama (VJNL) and Sher Micro Irrigation Project from Water Resources Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh.
The company being 51 percent partner in the Joint Venture for Tumkur Branch Canal (Package-III) project has a share of Rs 158.6 crore in Tumkur project and being 35 percent share in the Joint Venture for Sher Micro Irrigation Project, its value is Rs 349.56 crore.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X