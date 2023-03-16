Patel Engineering bags Rs 1,265 crore orders in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka

As per Patel Engineering, the majority of the company’s order book comprises projects which are awarded by central and state governments or other government undertakings and public sector undertakings.

Patel Engineering joint venture is declared the lowest bidder for two micro irrigation projects worth Rs 1,265 crore in Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. These orders are from the Water Resources Department of Government of Madhya Pradesh and Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam. The company’s share in these orders is Rs 485 crore.

Madhya Pradesh government’s order is worth Rs 999 crore for the works including survey, investigation, designing, and construction of SHER Dams with all ancillary works including gravity main and pipe distribution network works. And, in Karnataka, the order is Rs 266 crore for the works including survey, design, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of micro irrigation system under Tumkur Branch Canal Package – III.

The works for Sher Irrigation Project in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to be completed in a period of 60 months and further include management, operation and maintenance for a period of 60 months after completion.

The said Project is to be executed in a joint venture, of which the company’s share is 35 percent. Similarly, Works for the Tumkur Branch Canal project are scheduled to be completed in 24 months post and the company will undertake operations and maintenance works for a further period of 60 months. The said Project is to be executed in a joint venture, of which the company’s share is 51 percent.

Rupen Patel, Chairman and Managing Director of Patel Engineering Limited says, “In the recent past, we have declared L1 for four other irrigation projects located in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. Further, these two new projects will help strategically deploy and utilise resources more efficiently. With these two new L1 projects, our share of order wins including L1 in this financial year is around 5,900 crores.”