Patanjali Foods aiming for EBITDA of Rs 4,000 crore in 5 years: Baba Ramdev

The combination of launching premium products, expanding palm plantations, and targeting substantial financial growth demonstrates Baba Ramdev's determination to position Patanjali Foods as a key player in the FMCG (Fast-Moving Consumer Goods) sector.

Baba Ramdev, the renowned yogi and founder of Patanjali Foods, has shared his vision for the future of the company. With a strong emphasis on expansion and diversification, Ramdev aims to take Patanjali Foods to new heights in the coming years.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Ramdev said he is aiming for an EBITDA of over Rs 4,000 crores in the next five years.

Ramdev also highlighted the company's plan of launching new line of premium products. With the introduction of premium offerings, the company aims to tap into a more affluent consumer segment while maintaining its commitment to quality and wellness. Ramdev expects this strategic move to not only drive revenue but also elevate the brand's image in the market.

In addition to introducing premium products, Patanjali Foods is also set to expand its operations in the agriculture sector. Ramdev envisions expanding the company's palm plantation to 20 lakh acres of land in the near future. Ramdev added that the company's palm plantation expansion will soon extend to Telangana and Assam.