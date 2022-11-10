Patanjali Divya Pharmacy's five drugs placed under production ban

By Sangam Singh

In the latest controversy, the Ayurveda and Unani Licensing Authority in Dehradun has ordered Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy to stop production of these five drugs that claimed treatment for blood pressure, diabetes, goitre, glaucoma, and high cholesterol.

The Ayurveda and Unani Licensing Authority in Uttarakhand's Dehradun has asked Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy to stop producing five drugs — Madhugiri, Eyegrit, Thyrogrit, BPgrit, and Lipidom. Apart from the drug production ban, Patanjali has been instructed to stop misleading advertisements immediately. The authority has asked Patanjali to come up with future ads only after approval from the authority.

Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy has said that production could restart only after the authority has approved the revised indications. The order comes after the company was accused of promoting these drugs to treat blood pressure, diabetes, goitre, glaucoma, and high cholesterol.

The Uttarakhand licensing authority found "repeated contravention of provisions under Drugs & Magic Remedies (objectionable advertisement) Act 1954 & Drugs and Cosmetics Act 1940 & Rules 1945" by Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy.

A letter asking Patanjali's Divya Pharmacy to halt the manufacturing was sent on Wednesday, November 9.