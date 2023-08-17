Parminder Chopra makes history as the first woman to lead India's largest NBFC

During her tenure as Director of Finance, Chopra had been at the forefront of the Finance Division's endeavors. She also played a pivotal role in the successful execution of the Rs 1.12 trillion Liquidity Infusion Scheme (LIS) for the power distribution sector, an integral component of the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative initiated by the Government of India.

Parminder Chopra has been appointed as the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) at Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC). Previously, she had been holding the additional charge of CMD since June 1, 2023, while also serving as the Director of Finance at PFC since July 1, 2020. With this Chopra has become the first woman to lead India’s largest Non-Banking Financial Company, PFC.

Who is Parminder Chopra?

Chopra holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce from Delhi University and is a certified Cost and Management Accountant.

She further holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management and has pursued advanced programs on Risk Management and Global Management from esteemed institutions including Harvard University in the USA and the European School of Management.

In 2023 she was awarded 'Icon of the Year' award by the Institute of Cost Accountants of India. She also received the "Finance Leader of the Year" Award during the same year.

Having over 35 years of diverse experience in both the Power and Financial Sectors, Chopra has worked at prominent organizations such as NHPC Limited and Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

Her expertise spans critical financial functions, encompassing resource mobilization (both domestic and international markets), banking, treasury management, asset liability management, and the resolution of stressed assets.