Paras Defence shares end higher on bagging Rs 53 crore order from Defence Ministry

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies surged more than five percent in intraday trade on Friday after the company bagged an order worth Rs 53 crore from Defence Ministry for supplying Optronic Periscopes.

The company will have to make partial delivery in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) and the balance by the following fiscal year, Paras Defence said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

The order was secured on June 15 from the Instrument Research and Development Establishment (IRDE), a laboratory of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).