Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. gained over 2 percent on Tuesday after the company announced that it has entered into a pact with the research and development (R&D) laboratory of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY).

The home grown defence and space applications company informed the bourses that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Society Of Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering Research (SAMEER), which is an autonomous laboratory under the MeitY.

The scope of the MoU covers the design, development, and manufacturing of various technologies like anti-drone systems, atmospheric instrumentation, next-generation communication systems and networks like 6G, radars and antenna technologies. photonics and optoelectronics, RFIC and MMIC, EMI/EMC, and other medical technologies.

As per the MoU, both parties will be able to propose and execute projects relating to the above technologies while also contributing towards the indigenisation of other technologies that serve national interests.

SAMEER was initially formed as an R&D lab offshoot of the Department of Electronics in 1984 and has contributed to various projects like India’s indigenous 5G platform, photonics and quantum communication, medical diagnostics and treatment systems, linear accelerator for cancer therapy, atmospheric radars, microwave heating and drying, and EMP (electro-magnetic pulse) testing facilities.

Last month, Paras Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, received Type Certificate from DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), Drone Directorate, Govt. of India, for its Agri Drone – “Paras-Agricopter”.

The certification will enable execution of existing contracts received by Paras Aerospace for “Paras-Agricopter” and open up new opportunities for the company in the agricultural drone segment.

Shares of Paras Defence & Technologies ended 1.6 percent higher at Rs 542.60.