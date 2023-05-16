SAMEER was initially formed as an R&D lab offshoot of the Department of Electronics in 1984 and has contributed to various projects like India’s indigenous 5G platform.

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. gained over 2 percent on Tuesday after the company announced that it has entered into a pact with the research and development (R&D) laboratory of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY).

The home grown defence and space applications company informed the bourses that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Society Of Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering Research (SAMEER), which is an autonomous laboratory under the MeitY.

The scope of the MoU covers the design, development, and manufacturing of various technologies like anti-drone systems, atmospheric instrumentation, next-generation communication systems and networks like 6G, radars and antenna technologies. photonics and optoelectronics, RFIC and MMIC, EMI/EMC, and other medical technologies.