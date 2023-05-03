Here is why Paint stocks like Asian Paints, Kansai Nerolac and Berger are gaining in today's session

Last month, brokerage firm ICICI Securities had advised investors to stay ‘underweight’ on paint stocks as the industry is likely to witness single-digit revenue growth in the March quarter.

Shares of leading paint companies gained on Wednesday as crude oil prices continued hit a 5-week low overnight. Both Brent crude futures and West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) closed at their lowest level since March 24 in the previous session.

Paint companies like Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Kansai Nerolac and Akzo Nobel India saw their stocks advance between 1-3 percent on Wednesday. In fact, Akzo Nobel shares hit a 52-week high in intraday trading on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, concerns over the US economic health sent WTI crude below $72 per barrel, down 5.3 percent from its previous close. This was the biggest daily percentage decline since January 4.