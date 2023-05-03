Breaking News
Go First CEO Interview | 'Not filing for bankruptcy, but for resolution'
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsHere is why Paint stocks like Asian Paints, Kansai Nerolac and Berger are gaining in today's session

Here is why Paint stocks like Asian Paints, Kansai Nerolac and Berger are gaining in today's session

Here is why Paint stocks like Asian Paints, Kansai Nerolac and Berger are gaining in today's session
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 3, 2023 12:17:11 PM IST (Published)

Last month, brokerage firm ICICI Securities had advised investors to stay ‘underweight’ on paint stocks as the industry is likely to witness single-digit revenue growth in the March quarter.

Shares of leading paint companies gained on Wednesday as crude oil prices continued hit a 5-week low overnight. Both Brent crude futures and West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) closed at their lowest level since March 24 in the previous session.

Recommended Articles

View All
What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


Paint companies like Asian Paints, Berger Paints, Kansai Nerolac and Akzo Nobel India saw their stocks advance between 1-3 percent on Wednesday. In fact, Akzo Nobel shares hit a 52-week high in intraday trading on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, concerns over the US economic health sent WTI crude below $72 per barrel, down 5.3 percent from its previous close. This was the biggest daily percentage decline since January 4.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X