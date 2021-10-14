Pains to see relationship with Invesco going sour; want better tomorrow for Zee: Punit Goenka

Zee Entertainment MD and CEO Punit Goenka on Thursday said he would like to acknowledge that Invesco has been an "extremely strong support" to the company and it pains him to see this relationship going sour.

Goenka said he will continue to take the required steps to safeguard Zee and its future.

"All I want is a better tomorrow for ZEE, one that is filled with higher returns and value for shareholders and immense growth opportunities," he said.

Earlier this week ,Invesco wrote an open letter to Zee shareholders saying it feared the merger proposal with Sony India would enrich the promoter family while hurting Zee’s minority shareholders’ interests.

On Tuesday, Punit Goenka told the Zee board that Invesco had approached him in February with a proposed merger with “a large Indian group”, without mentioning RIL, adding that he rejected the deal because it would result in a loss to Zee shareholders.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries on Wednesday said it regretted being drawn into the ongoing dispute between Zee Entertainment and Invesco, and that media reports around its offer for Zee were inaccurate.

“We had made a broad proposal for merger of our media properties with Zee at fair valuations of Zee and all our properties. The valuations of Zee and our properties were arrived at based on the same parameters,” the RIL release said, mentioning that Invesco assisted Reliance in arranging discussions directly between its representatives and Punit Goenka, Managing Director of Zee.

“However, differences arose between Mr Goenka and Invesco with respect to a requirement of the founding family for increasing their stake by subscribing to preferential warrants. The investors seemed to be of the view that the founders could always increase their stake through market purchases. At Reliance, we respect all founders and have never resorted to any hostile transactions. So, we did not proceed further,” the release said.