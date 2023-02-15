Here is why packaging companies like Uflex, Ester and Cosmo First are under pressure today

Shares of Ester Industries and Cosmo Films fell to their respective 52-week low in intraday trading on Wednesday.

Stocks of leading packaging players Uflex Ltd., Cosmo First Ltd. and Ester Industries Ltd. fell anywhere between 3-12 percent on Wednesday following their respective quarterly results.

Cosmo films reported a 56 percent drop in net profit for the December quarter due to demand disruptions in the overseas market while the BOPP and BOPET industry faced excess supply caused due to bunching of new production lines.

On the other hand, Uflex reported a net loss of Rs 85 crore compared to a net profit of Rs 313 crore during the same period last year. The company attributed the net loss to currency devaluation by Egypt. The notional forex loss due to the same came up to Rs 236 crore. Uflex is India's largest food packaging company.

Ester Industries also plunged into the red in the December quarter, reporting a net loss of Rs 8.8 crore from a net profit of Rs 35 crore in the year-ago period.

Packaging Companies In December Quarter Stock Net Profit / Loss In Q3 FY22 (Rs. Crore) Net Profit / Loss In Q3 FY23 (Rs. Crore) Uflex 313 -85 Ester Industries 35 -8.8 Cosmo First 104 46

On the topline front, while Uflex reported flat growth while Ester Industries saw a drop of 31 percent. Cosmo First also saw a 5 percent year-on-year decline in its revenue.

Both Uflex and Cosmo First saw operating profit more than halve during the quarter while Ester Industries reported an operating loss for the quarter.

Packaging Companies In December Quarter Stock Revenue Growth (%, YoY) Uflex 0.5 Ester Industries -31 Cosmo First -5

Ester Industries reported a breakdown in Continuous Polymerisation (CP) plant in September last year, due to which it suffered a loss of production for nearly a month. It has lodged a claim with the insurance company for loss of material as well as loss of profit.

Cosmo films further said that the quarter saw a one-time inventory loss in raw materials and finished goods and a drop in contribution margin below sustainable levels. The company also undertook some planned maintenance during the production line.

Shares of Ester Industries and Cosmo Films fell to their respective 52-week low in intraday trading on Wednesday, while Uflex is trading with losses of over 5 percent.