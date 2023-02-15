Here is why packaging companies like Uflex, Ester and Cosmo First are under pressure today

Shares of Ester Industries and Cosmo Films fell to their respective 52-week low in intraday trading on Wednesday.
Stocks of leading packaging players Uflex Ltd., Cosmo First Ltd. and Ester Industries Ltd. fell anywhere between 3-12 percent on Wednesday following their respective quarterly results.
Ester Industries also plunged into the red in the December quarter, reporting a net loss of Rs 8.8 crore from a net profit of Rs 35 crore in the year-ago period.
|Stock
|Net Profit / Loss In Q3 FY22 (Rs. Crore)
|Net Profit / Loss In Q3 FY23 (Rs. Crore)
|Uflex
|313
|-85
|Ester Industries
|35
|-8.8
|Cosmo First
|104
|46
On the topline front, while Uflex reported flat growth while Ester Industries saw a drop of 31 percent. Cosmo First also saw a 5 percent year-on-year decline in its revenue.
Both Uflex and Cosmo First saw operating profit more than halve during the quarter while Ester Industries reported an operating loss for the quarter.
|Packaging Companies In December Quarter
|Stock
|Revenue Growth (%, YoY)
|Uflex
|0.5
|Ester Industries
|-31
|Cosmo First
|-5