OYO launches accelerator to jumpstart first generation hoteliers' growth

During the pilot phase of the accelerator programme, OYO added that it has already onboarded two hoteliers in Hyderabad, and one each in Kolkata and Delhi, who are operating more than 50 properties spread across these three cities.

OYO has announced the launch of a new accelerator programme tailored to small, first-generation hoteliers in its community. The initiative, OYO said, aims to encourage and empower eligible hotel owners to accelerate their hotel portfolio expansion, benefiting from the sustained increase in travel and bookings seen in India. Hotel owners with more than five running hotels are eligible to participate in the accelerator programme.

As part of the accelerator programme, OYO Rooms said that it is offering first-generation hoteliers mentorship, access to technology, dedicated relationship managers, financial support, and access to OYO’s network of over 15,000 corporate accounts and more than 10,000 travel agents across India. The programme is designed to help hoteliers innovate and enter new markets, expand their customer base, and increase earnings.

During the pilot phase of the accelerator programme, OYO added that it has already onboarded two hoteliers in Hyderabad, and one each in Kolkata and Delhi, who are operating more than 50 properties spread across these three cities.

Also Read: Experts say recent weakness in markets did not impact much of Adani group stocks

Additionally, the company said it plans to strengthen its network of hoteliers by giving them additional benefits to expand their business and start operating multiple hotels across India. The company will initially aim to add 30 hoteliers to the accelerator programme.

Speaking on the development, Anuj Tejpal, Chief Merchant Officer, OYO said “We come across many hoteliers whose aspiration for growth and their business acumen far exceeds the capital and resources available to them. OYO had tried to support their growth in the past in whatever manner we could. However, we realised that we will be able to encourage many more such hoteliers if we provide special focus to this initiative and move in a planned and targeted manner to help many more such small entrepreneurs.”

OYO Rooms has simplified, modernised, and digitalised its tech stack to help patrons increase their visibility and improve their revenue. Its revamped technological products, like Co-OYO, are now equipped to help patrons design and run their promotional offers to increase occupancy and support revenue maximisation. The AI-based self-onboarding tool OYO 360 provides a simple two-click platform to enrol patrons on its platform. With a simple review, in a single click, the property will be live in just 30 minutes across all platforms.