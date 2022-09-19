Oyo IPO may come in early 2023 as firm files fresh financial documents with SEBI

By Yash Jain

Mini Oyo Hotels clocked its first EBITDA (or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, a widely used measure of core corporate profitability) profit in this quarter.

This festive season, Oyo Hotels is putting its house in order to be ready for an initial public offering in early 2023. The firm has filed fresh financial documents with the markets regulator Sebi, sources told CNBC-TV18.

They said the firm had filed an addendum to DRHP with SEBI, and the addendum has updated financial numbers for the first quarter of FY23.

This is not the first time the company is planning to make a stock market debut. The company had to shelve its IPO plans earlier this year as the travel industry took a hit due to COVID-related restrictions.

The company had filed preliminary papers with Sebi to raise Rs 8,430 crore through an initial share sale in October last year. Later, reports said the company was preparing to settle for a lower valuation of $7-8 billion against the $11 billion it initially targeted.

However, with a recovery in travel and cost-cutting measures aiding its financials, the company is back on track with its IPO plans.

"Oyo Hotels plans to file the second quarter financial numbers with SEBI by October for its consideration," the sources said.

Sebi is likely to consider Oyo Hotels IPO papers after the company submits the second quarter statement with it. Going by the pace, Oyo Hotels is likely to target launching its IPO by the fourth quarter of FY23.