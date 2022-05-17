Over 75% organizations ready to give employees their preferred work model: TeamLease Report

Over 300 organizations in the technology, manufacturing, BFSI, FMCG, retail, health and automobile sectors, are willing to adopt a hybrid or virtual work model in a post-pandemic era. At least 76.78 percent of organizations are ready to give their employees the preference to choose their work model, according to a recent report by TeamLease, a people supply chain company.

The findings from the report also showed that 58.04 percent of the surveyed organizations think 2022 is the year workspaces will become completely in-office. Although 43.46 percent of HR leaders conceded that their employees want to return to work.

While the future remote workforce is expected to grow, many will still want a place to connect with others in person. Co-working and community spaces are uniquely positioned to fill the void.

As per the report, 36.61 percent of respondents claimed they had office space on lease before the COVID-19 pandemic, but moved to co-working spaces afterwards, while an almost equal percent of organizations (36.92 percent) said they had office space on lease pre-pandemic, but moved to fully-remote work settings without an operational office.

While 21.42 percent of organizations didn’t see any change in their workspace status quo, 5.05 percent said they intended to stay a virtual-only organization for the foreseeable future.

Working remotely can seem like a dream come true for many employees tired of their morning commutes, but it can present its own set of challenges.

The report showed that 40.77 percent of respondents found employee performance management and productivity measurement as a significant challenge in virtual work settings, followed by 18.45 percent who found strategy implementation to motivate, engage and retain employees and planning for office workspaces a challenge.

To sort out their current challenges such as planning for a hybrid work environment and infrastructure (38.09 percent) and planning L&D initiatives in alignment with in-demand skills and increased business risks (32.73 percent), companies are contemplating devising strategic approaches to mitigate them.

Bringing in new skill proximity and learning agility metrics to quickly map the future skill needs (33.43 percent) and designing talent development programmes that are flexible, personalized, modular, and recognize individualistic learning patterns (30.44 percent) are a few of them.

“As the economy is slowly opening up and organizations are looking to welcome their employees back, they want to foolproof their workspaces and environment to accommodate the employee preferences in a way that also aligns with business sustainability and growth. Both can be balanced in the best way possible by redefining what productivity looks like, how it’s measured, and how employees are being engaged and retained in the long term,” said Ajoy Thomas, VP & Business Head for Retail, E-Commerce, Logistics & Transportation (RELT) Vertical at TeamLease.