Over 50 suitors submit EOIs for Reliance Capital, its group businesses, say sources

More than 50 suitors have submitted expression of interests (EoIs) for Reliance Capital and its group businesses, according to banking sources.

Banks, insurance companies, NBFCs, private equity players, asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) are among those who have submitted EOIs, the sources said requesting anonymity.

"Piramal Finance, Bandhan Fin Holdings, Indusind International, Yes Bank, ICICI Lombard, HDFC Ergo, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Poonawalla Finance, Adani Finserve, ICICI Lombard, Tata AIG, Nippon Life Insurance, Zurich Insurance Group, Oaktree, Brookfield, Blackstone, KKR, TPG, Arpwood Partners, Capri Global Holdings are among the suitors," they added.

Edelweiss Alternative, IARC, JC Flowers are among other suitors. EOIs were invited for both Reliance Capital in entirety and separately for eight clusters including insurance, wealth management, broking, real estate, ARC, and finance.

Also Read:

According to them, financial creditors have claims of Rs 30,879 crore against Reliance Capital, out of which Rs 24,067 crore has been admitted. RBI had superseded the board of Reliance Capital on November 29 due to defaults, and serious governance concerns. CNBC-TV18 is awaiting a response from the company's Administrator Nageswar Rao.