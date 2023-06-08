Over 20 different social enterprises registered on Social Stock Exchange

An SSE is an electronic fundraising platform that allows an alternative fundraising option for social enterprises. Meanwhile, the listing process for SSEs works similarly to an initial public offering (IPO).

Raah Foundation is among the many social enterprises that are looking at getting themselves registered under the Social Stock Exchange (SSE) platform of both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). To date five social enterprises have registered in both stock exchanges — Opportunity Foundation Trust, Missing Link Trust, Development Management Foundation, SGBS Unnati Foundation, and Possit Skill Organisation.

Sarika Kulkarni, Founder of Raah Foundation told CNBC-TV18, “We are in the process of getting Raah Foundation registered on both NSE and BSE. There is a due diligence process to ensure that the social enterprises meet the mandatory regulatory compliance.”

Commenting on the outcome of this process, she added, “At present, this exercise means more about standing out. It is more for positioning. However, there is limited clarity on other advantages, especially fundraising. But definitely, it will put us on the list of early adopters and help us in brand building.”

Meanwhile, there are over 20 different social organisations registered under the SSE platform of both exchanges — namely Gramalaya Trust, Masoom Trust, Development Management Foundation, Krushi Vikas Va Gramin Prashikshan Sanstha, Samvedna Development Society, Voice Society, Grey Sim Learning Foundation, Mukti, Ratna Nidhi Charitable Trust, Score Livelihood Foundation, Vatsalya Trust, Lighthouse Communities Foundation, United Way Mumbai, Supporting Association for Thematic and Holistic Initiatives (SATHI), Green Age, Shri JagatBharti Education and Charitable Trust, Saath Charitable Trust, United Way of Delhi and People’s Rural Education Movement.

At present, social enterprises — for-profit and not-for-profit entities — can only register on the platform and not raise funds. BSE-registered United Way Mumbai’s spokesperson told CNBC-TV18, “Within three to four weeks, we were able to register. This period included time to collate documents, get them verified by our Chartered Accountant, submit to SSE and await SSE verification.”

But now they are waiting for the next step and the most important one. Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Sanaa Shaikh, Chief Operating Officer of United Way Mumbai said, “At present organisations are only able to register on the platform. The format for offer documents and fundraising is yet to be released. It will only be possible to start fundraising or see any outcomes on the platform once this is done.”

She added, “We are hoping to tap into new sources of funding and build visibility for our work.”

An SSE is an electronic fundraising platform that allows an alternative fundraising option for social enterprises. Meanwhile, the listing process for SSEs works similarly to an initial public offering (IPO). The difference here is instead of allotted shares, participants will get Zero Coupon Zero Principal (ZCZP) instruments.

The NSE received final approval to launch SSE as a separate segment in February this year. However, in December 2022, the NSE received in-principle approval from the regulator Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to set up an SSE as a separate segment.

Meanwhile, it was in October 2022 that BSE received an in-principle nod from the capital market regulator to introduce SSE as a separate segment on the platform. In December 2022, the regulator granted its final approval for the same.

This concept is still very new to India and was introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Union Budget speech for the financial year 2019-20. Globally, countries like Brazil, Canada, Jamaica, Portugal, South Africa, Singapore and the UK already have established SSEs.

As per the criteria prescribed by SEBI, social enterprises engaging in certain activities are eligible — such as promoting healthcare, education, employability, and livelihoods; eradicating hunger, poverty, malnutrition, and inequality; protecting national heritage, art and culture; ensuring environmental sustainability; supporting incubators of social enterprises and promoting gender equality empowerment of women and LGBTQIA+ communities; among others.

The regulator permits the minimum issue size as Rs 1 crore and the minimum application size for subscription at Rs 2 lakh.