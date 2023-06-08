CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsOver 20 different social enterprises registered on Social Stock Exchange

Over 20 different social enterprises registered on Social Stock Exchange

Over 20 different social enterprises registered on Social Stock Exchange
Read Time4 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Jescilia Karayamparambil  Jun 8, 2023 8:23:28 PM IST (Published)

An SSE is an electronic fundraising platform that allows an alternative fundraising option for social enterprises. Meanwhile, the listing process for SSEs works similarly to an initial public offering (IPO).

Raah Foundation is among the many social enterprises that are looking at getting themselves registered under the Social Stock Exchange (SSE) platform of both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). To date five social enterprises have registered in both stock exchanges — Opportunity Foundation Trust, Missing Link Trust, Development Management Foundation, SGBS Unnati Foundation, and Possit Skill Organisation.

Live Tv

Loading...

Sarika Kulkarni, Founder of Raah Foundation told CNBC-TV18, “We are in the process of getting Raah Foundation registered on both NSE and BSE. There is a due diligence process to ensure that the social enterprises meet the mandatory regulatory compliance.”
Commenting on the outcome of this process, she added, “At present, this exercise means more about standing out. It is more for positioning. However, there is limited clarity on other advantages, especially fundraising. But definitely, it will put us on the list of early adopters and help us in brand building.”
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X