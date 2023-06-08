Over 20 different social enterprises registered on Social Stock Exchange

An SSE is an electronic fundraising platform that allows an alternative fundraising option for social enterprises. Meanwhile, the listing process for SSEs works similarly to an initial public offering (IPO).

Raah Foundation is among the many social enterprises that are looking at getting themselves registered under the Social Stock Exchange (SSE) platform of both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). To date five social enterprises have registered in both stock exchanges — Opportunity Foundation Trust, Missing Link Trust, Development Management Foundation, SGBS Unnati Foundation, and Possit Skill Organisation.

Live Tv

Loading...

Sarika Kulkarni, Founder of Raah Foundation told CNBC-TV18, “We are in the process of getting Raah Foundation registered on both NSE and BSE. There is a due diligence process to ensure that the social enterprises meet the mandatory regulatory compliance.”

Commenting on the outcome of this process, she added, “At present, this exercise means more about standing out. It is more for positioning. However, there is limited clarity on other advantages, especially fundraising. But definitely, it will put us on the list of early adopters and help us in brand building.”