    Outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan pens down an emotional farewell note, says best days are ahead

    Outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan pens down an emotional farewell note, says best days are ahead

    Outgoing TCS CEO Rajesh Gopinathan pens down an emotional farewell note, says best days are ahead
    As part of his tenure as CEO, Gopinathan said the company redefined its service portfolio and market positioning, developed newer capabilities and services, and increased client engagement.

    Rajesh Gopinathan, Tata Consultancy Services' outgoing CEO, penned an emotional note to employees ahead of his departure on May 31.In a note dated May 29, Gopinathan recounted the company's growth during his tenure, stating that the software firm grew revenues by $10.4 billion and claiming that dividends and share repurchases returned $27.3 billion to shareholders.

    As he steps down and hands over the baton to K Krithivasan on June 1, he reflected on his 22 years at the company in an email to employees and said that the best days are ahead.
    “I wish Krithi the very best as he takes over the TCS baton and charts the way forward to our $50 billion aspiration, I am confident that TCS' best years are ahead, and I look forward to cheering all of you and your continued success from outside,” he said.
