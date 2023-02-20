Origin Equity Partners exceeds initial closing target, commits $80 million to sustainable investing

The actively managed private equity fund provides investors with access to market-leading sustainability-conscious companies by accelerating the time horizon and lowering the friction of the IPO process.

Private equity firm Origin Equity Partners has exceeded its initial closing target in its first fund and has committed to investing over $80 million for its first investment into sustainable business. The actively managed private equity fund provides investors with access to market-leading sustainability-conscious companies by accelerating the time horizon and lowering the friction of the IPO process.

In 2023 only, Origin Equity is estimated to raise an additional $250 million of capital, and it is focused on partnering with private companies ready to list on Nasdaq or NYSE, with the ability to command public market capitalizations in the $150M-$700M valuation range.

Sustainable investing is still in its nascent stage, especially when it comes to private investment. Although many businesses view sustainability as a cost center, when done correctly, it can be a profit center. While the structures and instruments available for sustainability-focused financing are still basic, with most being debt instruments or not high return-seeking, the right strategic investments into sustainability-focused companies can yield returns well above the market average for both the short and long term by leveraging the power of the capital markets.

To this end, Origin Equity Partners is pioneering the advancement of sustainable investments to the next stage.

"We are focused on sponsoring the success of the next generation of pioneering sustainability-focused companies on global capital markets through strategic equity investments and bespoke long-term strategy development," said Edward Chang, founder of Origin Equity Partners.

"We will be showcasing to global investors that with the right strategy, companies with sustainable business models are not only investable but are desirable investment targets that will produce outsized returns. This is the future of sustainable investing, sustainable investing isn’t just for public projects," he added.

Origin Equity Partners provides expertise to deploy capital for investors interested in sustainable investing without them having to sacrifice any return. The fund invests in companies that have a proven track record of proactively approaching a sustainable business model. They bring outsized value to these companies through their expertise in the US capital markets, experience in Wall Street, wide network of co-investing partners, deep knowledge of designing sustainability strategy, and access to top public and private entities.

The team, led by Edward Chang, who was recently the sustainabiltiy strategy consultant to Indonesia in G20, is comprised of a unique mix of public company directors, transactional advisors, investors, strategy professionals, sustainability experts, and seasoned operational executives.

Origin Equity Partners is licensed by MAS Singapore and has offices on Wall Street and Singapore. The fund is actively seeking investment targets throughout Asia and plans to invest in an additional 4-6 companies in the next 3 years.