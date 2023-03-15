Orient Paper to spend Rs 475 crore on modernisation of plant

The paper and paper crafts manufacturer Orient Paper on February 3, 2023, reported a net profit of Rs 39.5 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2023, against a net loss of Rs 3.5 crore it had in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Orient Paper and Industries on Wednesday announced that its board has approved a capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 475 crore. The capex will be used in modernisation of its manufacturing facility at Amlai in Madhya Pradesh.

The company in a regulatory filing at exchanges has said, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, approved the capital expenditure aggregating to Rs 475 crores towards modernisation/debottlenecking of the Company’s manufacturing facility at Amlai, Madha Pradesh."

The project will improve operating capacity of the Paper mill to 400 ton per day and is likely to be completed in 24 months.

Shares of Orient Paper Industries closed 0.20 percent higher at Rs 37.35 on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

