English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsOrient Paper to spend Rs 475 crore on modernisation of plant

Orient Paper to spend Rs 475 crore on modernisation of plant

Orient Paper to spend Rs 475 crore on modernisation of plant
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By Jitesh Jha  Mar 15, 2023 9:50:29 PM IST (Published)

The paper and paper crafts manufacturer Orient Paper on February 3, 2023, reported a net profit of Rs 39.5 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2023, against a net loss of Rs 3.5 crore it had in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Orient Paper and Industries on Wednesday announced that its board has approved a capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 475 crore. The capex will be used in modernisation of its manufacturing facility at Amlai in Madhya Pradesh.

Recommended Articles

View All
Shrinkflation may now hit your milk packets | Explained

Shrinkflation may now hit your milk packets | Explained

Mar 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Bengaluru couple swap lucrative jobs for samosa startup — now earning Rs 12 lakh per day

Bengaluru couple swap lucrative jobs for samosa startup — now earning Rs 12 lakh per day

Mar 15, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

Fixed maturity plans back in the game — should you invest now?

Fixed maturity plans back in the game — should you invest now?

Mar 15, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

M&A Outlook 2023 — here's why pharma to be a promising sector for further investments this year

M&A Outlook 2023 — here's why pharma to be a promising sector for further investments this year

Mar 15, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


The company in a regulatory filing at exchanges has said, "The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, inter alia, approved the capital expenditure aggregating to Rs 475 crores towards modernisation/debottlenecking of the Company’s manufacturing facility at Amlai, Madha Pradesh."
Also Read:
 Exclusive: Boeing looks forward to invest and partner more in India
The project will improve operating capacity of the Paper mill to 400 ton per day and is likely to be completed in 24 months.
The paper and paper crafts manufacturer Orient Paper on February 3, 2023, reported a net profit of Rs 39.5 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2023, against a net loss of Rs 3.5 crore it had in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company’s revenue grew by 54.2 percent at Rs 253.1 crore in the same quarter against Rs 164.2 crore posted last year. Its margin also improved to 27.2 percent in Q3FY23 against 0.7 per cent reported in Q3FY22.
Shares of Orient Paper Industries closed 0.20 percent higher at Rs 37.35 on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Also Read: Saudi investor refuses to invest more in Credit Suisse
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Orient Paper &amp; Industries

Next Article

Mindspace Business Parks REIT raises Rs 550 crore from maiden green bond issue

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X