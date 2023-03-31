Orient Electric appoints Rajan Gupta as new MD & CEO

Adding details of the development, the company in a stock exchange filing informed that Rakesh Khanna resigned as MD and CEO, to be effective from the close of business hours on April 3, 2023.

Home-grown electrical equipment manufacturer Orient Electric on Friday said that it has appointed Hathway Cables’ former MD Rajan Gupta as new Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Company for a period of 5 years effective from April 4, 2023.

Adding details of the development, the company in a stock exchange filing informed that Rakesh Khanna resigned as MD and CEO, to be effective from the close of business hours on April 3, 2023. However, Gupta is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order of the SEBI or any other such authority.

"Previously, he has worked with companies like Tata Telecom, Hindustan Coca Cola and Asian paints before his last role at Hathway Cable and Datacom where he was the MD and CEO, and Chairman of The Board, GTPL Hathway,"

said Orient Electric on Rajan Gupta.

Rajan is expected to provide strategic leadership to Orient Electric, driving significant scale and innovation apart from helping the organisation to build through organic and inorganic expansion. He will additionally be responsible for setting up cutting edge manufacturing facilities and strengthening the brand.

‘I am delighted to welcome Rajan as Managing Director and CEO of Orient Electric. We are deeply committed to making Orient Electric an industry leader in Fans, Lighting, Appliances and Switchgear as we strengthen our position to meet the changing demands of the market," said CK Birla, Chairman, Orient Electric.

"Rajan’s extensive experience in scaling up businesses, brand consolidation, and strong customer engagement aligns well with our growth ambitions. Our value proposition to our customers and stakeholders remains unchanged and we will continue to invest behind product expansions and customer linked solutions," he added.