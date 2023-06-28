CNBC TV18
Orchid Pharma raises Rs 400 crore via QIP — MIT, Societe Generale among those allotted shares

By Hormaz Fatakia  Jun 28, 2023 6:52:15 AM IST (Published)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, which has stake in multiple Indian companies, was allotted 23.5 lakh shares or 23.75 percent of the issue size, according to the exchange filing from Orchid Pharma.

Drugmaker Orchid Pharma Ltd., a Dhanuka Group company, has raised Rs 400 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP), with investors like Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Societe Generale being allotted shares.

The company's board on Tuesday night approved the issue and allotment of 99 lakh shares of a face value of Rs 10 each to buyers at an issue price of Rs 403.93 per share, which is a 5 percent discount to the floor price of Rs 425.19. The QIP was launched last week on June 22.
Post the alottment of shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased to Rs 50.7 crore, compared to Rs 40.81 crore earlier.
X