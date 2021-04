OPPO manufactures one smartphone every three seconds at its 110-acre facility in Noida, the company stated on Friday.

According to an IANS report, the company said that, at any given point of time, they have materials required to make at least 12 lakh phones in the facility in Noida. Thanks to this seamless supply chain, they have been able to achieve the feat, says the smart device manufacturer.

The manufacturing unit has 52 rows with 37 assembly and 20 test stations and can dispatch hundreds of micro-parts for 200 smartphones in under 10 minutes. The factory now produces more than 60 lakh phones a month during peak seasons.

Elvis Zhou, OPPO India President, gives the credit to the integration of high-end technology and human workforce with a high level of expertise, creative and cognitive skills. “We will be further building up on the manufacturing capabilities to meet the rising demand. Agility, innovativeness and creativity will be the key to success for OPPO India,” said Zhou.

OPPO India is now gearing up for the launch of F19, which the smart device manufacturer claims will enable a user to talk for 5.5 hours by charging the phone just for 5 minutes. The device will be launched on April 6 at 12 pm.

Last month, the global smart device brand announced the sale of the F19 Pro+5G and F19 Pro from March 17. The F19 Pro+ 5G boasts of AI Highlight Portrait Video, 50W Flash Charge and OPPO’s proprietary System Performance Optimizer, which the company claims is more than “what consumers expect from a mid-segment smartphone”.