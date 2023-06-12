OpenAI hires former Twitter Japan chief to set up Japan office

James Kondo worked with Twitter in several capacities from 2011 to 2015, including Country Head for Japan and Vice President, Growth Operations and Finance, as per his LinkedIn profile. Currently, he is serving as a board member of several organisations.

OpenAI has reportedly hired the former Country Head of Twitter Japan James Kondo to set up the Japan office.

James Kondo worked with Twitter in several capacities from 2011 to 2015, including Country Head for Japan and Vice President, Growth Operations and Finance, as per his LinkedIn profile. Currently, he is serving as a board member of several organisations.

Earlier in April, CEO Sam Altman had hinted at opening an office in the country during a visit to meet the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

“We hope to ... build something great for Japanese people, make the models better for Japanese language and Japanese culture,” Altman told reporters following his meeting with Kishida.

Prior to the meeting, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that Japan will consider government adoption of artificial intelligence technology such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot if privacy and cybersecurity concerns are resolved.

OpenAI CEO Altman said he told Japan’s Kishida about “the upsides of this technology and how to mitigate the downsides” during the meeting.

(With inputs from Reuters)