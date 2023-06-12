CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness Newscompanies NewsOpenAI hires former Twitter Japan chief to set up Japan office

OpenAI hires former Twitter Japan chief to set up Japan office

OpenAI hires former Twitter Japan chief to set up Japan office
Read Time1 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 12, 2023 1:39:03 PM IST (Published)

James Kondo worked with Twitter in several capacities from 2011 to 2015, including Country Head for Japan and Vice President, Growth Operations and Finance, as per his LinkedIn profile. Currently, he is serving as a board member of several organisations.

OpenAI has reportedly hired the former Country Head of Twitter Japan James Kondo to set up the Japan office.

Live Tv

Loading...

James Kondo worked with Twitter in several capacities from 2011 to 2015, including Country Head for Japan and Vice President, Growth Operations and Finance, as per his LinkedIn profile. Currently, he is serving as a board member of several organisations.
Earlier in April, CEO Sam Altman had hinted at opening an office in the country during a visit to meet the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X