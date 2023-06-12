OpenAI hires former Twitter Japan chief to set up Japan office

James Kondo worked with Twitter in several capacities from 2011 to 2015, including Country Head for Japan and Vice President, Growth Operations and Finance, as per his LinkedIn profile. Currently, he is serving as a board member of several organisations.

OpenAI has reportedly hired the former Country Head of Twitter Japan James Kondo to set up the Japan office.

Earlier in April, CEO Sam Altman had hinted at opening an office in the country during a visit to meet the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.