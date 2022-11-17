OnMobile Global bets on ONMO and Challenges Arena for growth after subdued earnings

Mobile Entertainment and gaming company OnMobile is betting on the success of two of its products, ONMO and Challenges Arena, to help shore up their numbers in the second half of the current financial year. ONMO is a social esports mobile cloud gaming platform while Challenges Arena is focused on immersive experiences in quizzing etc.

Sanjay Baweja, Managing Director and Global CEO of onMobile told CNBC-TV18 after its second-quarter earnings that the company is hopeful on these two products to drive earnings.

The company posted a sluggish second quarter with revenue continuing to remain flat. The EBITDA margin dipped sharply over the same period a year ago.

OnMobile launched Challenges Arena about 18 months ago and the management says that it is growing rapidly. The live customer number has more than doubled in the last 7-8 months.

Challenges Arena revenue grew by 20 percent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis.

“Challenges Arena today is at 8 percent of our revenues and it is going to be close 15 percent of our revenue at around the end of quarter four,” Baweja explained.

He expects the net subscribers on Challenges Arena to grow from the current 2.3 million approximately to 2.9 million by the end of the ongoing quarter (Q3).

