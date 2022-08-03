Subex share price was locked in the upper price band of 20 percent after the telecom analytics solution provider said it has entered into a partnership deal with Jio Platforms, the technology company and a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). Subex announced that it will augment the 5G product line of RIL's telecom business.

Jio will offer its Cloud Native 5G Core to telcos globally along with Subex's HyperSense for closed-loop network automation, product performance, and customer experience analytics, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Jio Platforms is RIL’s digital unit that also houses the telecom venture Reliance Jio Infocomm.

At 2:33 pm shares of Subex Platforms were trading at Rs 33.3, an up of 20 percent from the previous close on the BSE.

“The JPL and Subex partnership provides new opportunities to enable end to end 5G services for enterprises and consumers. JPL's 5G stack complements the digital monetisation platforms of Subex to enable a wide range of 5G use cases”, said Aayush Bhatnagar, Senior Vice President, Jio Platforms.

Subex's HyperSense is a platform that combines data analytics and artificial intelligence, using technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence. The HyperSense platform assists with data preparation, model building, and insight generation.

Subex develops software products in the area of digital trust. Mainly in the telecommunications industry, it focuses on privacy, security, risk mitigation, predictability, and confidence in data.