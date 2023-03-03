Only 16% women in management roles in financial services companies

The report, titled "Mind the Gender Gap" was released by CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals. The study analysed the FY2022 BRSR disclosures of 134 companies, including 26 financial services companies and other information technology, fast moving consumer goods and healthcare companies to offer insights into the causes of and recommendations to mitigate the gender gap.

Women represent 21.7 percent of employees and 15.9 percent of key management personnel within financial services companies, a report based on disclosures, highlighting the persistent gender gap across the field of finance in India said.

The report, titled "Mind the Gender Gap" was released by CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals. The study analysed the FY2022 BRSR disclosures of 134 companies, including 26 financial services companies and other information technology, fast moving consumer goods and healthcare companies to offer insights into the causes of and recommendations to mitigate the gender gap.

The BRSR framework is a comprehensive set of sustainability disclosures released by Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in May 2021.

As per the report, Indian women’s workforce participation rates, based on the companies in the study’s sample, was one woman for every eight people on payroll.

In information technology and financial services, which have large workforces and high participation rates, the career progression of women is comparatively low to other sectors.

It further said that the average ratio of median remuneration of women to men for the companies in the sample was 0.97, suggesting approximate gender pay parity. However, the median remuneration ratio of women to men drops to 0.52 for KMP and to 0.64 for directors.

Given the significant barriers facing women who want to pursue financial careers in India, the study recommended that the companies must improve disclosures, particularly related to median remuneration, to provide additional perspectives on participation, career progression, and potential gaps in remuneration.

There is a pressing need to improve diversity within senior management and key management personnel, and companies are encouraged to provide qualitative disclosures on how they are working toward improving career progression for women, it said.

In addition to mentorship, sponsorship, as part of a structured plan, is also needed to ensure career progression, to advance both the individuals selected and the strategic needs of the business.

There is a need to track the gender diversity of the talent acquisition and talent development pipelines, with a target to increase the diversity of the overall pool every year, added the report.

Rajendra Kalur, CFA, Chairperson, CFA Society India said, "Women in India face various additional barriers in their careers. And measuring various gender-related parameters in the workplace is a great start to understand the issues, as the annual reports will provide rich time-series data."

Arati Porwal, Country Head, India, CFA Institute said, "Diversity, equity, and inclusion lead to better investor outcomes and are essential for creating a strong and vibrant investment management industry. Increasing participation of women in the investment industry as employees and stakeholders, is essential to increase the reach of financial literacy and independence. CFA Institute and CFA Society India are committed to this cause. This report is a step towards raising awareness about gender gap, through reported data and encouraging conversations in the industry to bridge this gap."

In addition, we continue to implement initiatives like the Young Women in Investment, women mentorship program and capability development programs for women, to support their professional growth."

According to the report, for the first time, Indian companies were asked to report on a variety of topics, such as workforce composition, pay, attrition, and other factors, split by gender. The disclosures were voluntary for FY2022, and mandatory for the top 1000 companies from FY2023, and will help track progress on these topics.