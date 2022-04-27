Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

ONGC signs an agreement with Norway's Equinor for E&P and clean energy

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

The Norwegian energy giant Equinor ASA and the state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have inked an agreement for partnership in oil and gas exploration and production as well as sustainable energy initiatives. The company said in a statement that the memorandum of agreement (MoU) was signed on April 26.

ONGC signs an agreement with Norway's Equinor for E&P and clean energy
State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Wednesday said it has signed a pact with Norwegian energy giant Equinor ASA for collaboration in oil and gas exploration and production as well as clean energy projects. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was inked on April 26, the company said in a statement.
The agreement is "for collaboration and partnership in areas of upstream exploration and production, midstream, downstream and clean energy options, including carbon capture utilisation and sequestration (CCUS)," it said.
Equinor is the leading operator on the Norwegian continental shelf, present in around 30 countries worldwide.
Also read:
The MoU was signed during the visit of a high-level delegation of Norway to India. Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt, ONGC Chairman and Managing Director Alka Mittal and Executive Vice President of Equinor Irene Rummelhoff were present on the occasion.
"As per the agreement, both ONGC and Equinor will collaborate with each other in the field of upstream oil and gas, midstream, marketing and trading, besides exploring further options in low carbon fuel, renewables, Carbon Capture Storage (CCS) as well as Carbon Capture Utilisation and Sequestration (CCUS) opportunities in India," it said.
The MoU is valid for two years under which both companies have agreed to work together in the areas identified.
(Edited by : Anand Singha)
Tags
Previous Article

News Wrap April 27: LIC IPO opens on May 4; PM Modi urges people to remain cautious as COVID threat continues; Hiring trend at 15-year high

Next Article

PM SVANidhi scheme to continue till December 2024

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More