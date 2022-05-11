ONGC Recruitment 2022: 922 posts across departments on offer; check details

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) is inviting applications for 922 non-executive posts. The application window opened on May 7 and the last date to apply is May 28, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com to apply.
The selection process will be based on a computer-based test (CBT), which will be followed by the PST/PET/skill test/typing test (as applicable).
ONGC vacancies
ONGC is hiring for the posts of Junior Engineering Assistant (JEA), Junior Scientific Assistant (JSA), Junior Assistant (JA), Junior Fire Supervisor (JFS), Junior Technical Assistant (JTA), Junior Technician, Junior Fireman, Junior Marine Radio Assistant (JMRA), Junior Dealing Assistant (JDA), Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (JMVD), Junior Assistant Operator (JAO), and Junior Slinger cum Rigger (JSCR).
A total of 922 vacancies are available for these non-executive posts in Dehradun, Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Work Centres in Gujarat, Jodhpur, Chennai & Karaikal, Work Centres in Assam, Agartala, Kolkata, and Bokaro.
How to apply?
Step 1: Visit the ONGC website at www.ongcindia.com
Step 2: Click on the career tab displayed on the homepage
Step 3: Find and click on the apply link
Step 4: Fill out the application form and provide all the required details
Step 5: Pay the requisite application fee
Step 6: Submit the application form and upload all the required documents
Step 7: Print the form and keep the hard copy for future reference
Application Fee
For General/ OBC/ EWS Candidates the application fee is Rs 300 and for SC/ ST/ PWBD/ Ex-Serviceman Candidates, no application fee is charged.
Eligibility
JEA: Diploma in Engineering
JMRA: Class 12 or 10 certificate and Diploma in Electronics/Telecom with GMDSS Certification
JDA Transport: Three-year diploma in Auto/Mechanical Engineering/PG Diploma in Business Management/Administration or Postgraduate.
JSA: Postgraduate Degree
JDA Personnel and Administration: Postgraduate Degree in the concerned field or Graduation with 2-year diploma in Personnel Administration
JDS MM: 3-year diploma in Material Management/Inventory/Stock Control or one year PG Diploma in Material Management
JTA Surveying: 12th pass or 10th pass with science along with trade certificate in surveying
JMVD: 12th pass or 10th pass with a valid driving licence and 3 years of experience
Junior Technician: 12th pass or 10th pass with Trade certificate
JAO: 12th pass or 10th pass with a valid driving licence and 3 years of experience
JSCR- 12th pass or 10th pass with a valid driving licence and 3 years of experience
JA Accounts: B.Com with typing speed of 30 words per minute and Certificate/Diploma of 6-months in Computer Application
JA MM: B.Sc with Physics or Maths as one of the subjects with typing speed of 30 words per minute and Certificate/Diploma of 6-months in Computer Application
JFS: Intermediate along with 6 months of fire service experience
JTA: B.Sc with Chemistry/Geology as the main subject
Jr Fireman: 12th pass or 10th pass with Fireman Training of 6 months
Age Limit:
For W1 Posts: 18 - 27 years
For JAO: 18 - 35 years
For F1 and A1 Other Than Drilling/Cementing/Production Drilling: 18- 30 years
For F1 and A1 Drilling/Cementing/Production-Drilling: 18 - 27 years
For more details visit the ONGC website.