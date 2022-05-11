ONGC Recruitment 2022: 922 posts across departments on offer; check details

The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC) is inviting applications for 922 non-executive posts. The application window opened on May 7 and the last date to apply is May 28, 2022. Candidates can visit the official website of ONGC at www.ongcindia.com to apply.

The selection process will be based on a computer-based test (CBT), which will be followed by the PST/PET/skill test/typing test (as applicable).

ONGC vacancies

ONGC is hiring for the posts of Junior Engineering Assistant (JEA), Junior Scientific Assistant (JSA), Junior Assistant (JA), Junior Fire Supervisor (JFS), Junior Technical Assistant (JTA), Junior Technician, Junior Fireman, Junior Marine Radio Assistant (JMRA), Junior Dealing Assistant (JDA), Junior Motor Vehicle Driver (JMVD), Junior Assistant Operator (JAO), and Junior Slinger cum Rigger (JSCR).

A total of 922 vacancies are available for these non-executive posts in Dehradun, Delhi, Mumbai, Goa, Work Centres in Gujarat, Jodhpur, Chennai & Karaikal, Work Centres in Assam, Agartala, Kolkata, and Bokaro.

How to apply?

Step 1: Visit the ONGC website at www.ongcindia.com

Step 2: Click on the career tab displayed on the homepage

Step 3: Find and click on the apply link

Step 4: Fill out the application form and provide all the required details

Step 5: Pay the requisite application fee

Step 6: Submit the application form and upload all the required documents

Step 7: Print the form and keep the hard copy for future reference

Application Fee

For General/ OBC/ EWS Candidates the application fee is Rs 300 and for SC/ ST/ PWBD/ Ex-Serviceman Candidates, no application fee is charged.

Eligibility

JEA: Diploma in Engineering

JMRA: Class 12 or 10 certificate and Diploma in Electronics/Telecom with GMDSS Certification

JDA Transport: Three-year diploma in Auto/Mechanical Engineering/PG Diploma in Business Management/Administration or Postgraduate.

JSA: Postgraduate Degree

JDA Personnel and Administration: Postgraduate Degree in the concerned field or Graduation with 2-year diploma in Personnel Administration

JDS MM: 3-year diploma in Material Management/Inventory/Stock Control or one year PG Diploma in Material Management

JTA Surveying: 12th pass or 10th pass with science along with trade certificate in surveying

JMVD: 12th pass or 10th pass with a valid driving licence and 3 years of experience

Junior Technician: 12th pass or 10th pass with Trade certificate

JAO: 12th pass or 10th pass with a valid driving licence and 3 years of experience

JSCR- 12th pass or 10th pass with a valid driving licence and 3 years of experience

JA Accounts: B.Com with typing speed of 30 words per minute and Certificate/Diploma of 6-months in Computer Application

JA MM: B.Sc with Physics or Maths as one of the subjects with typing speed of 30 words per minute and Certificate/Diploma of 6-months in Computer Application

JFS: Intermediate along with 6 months of fire service experience

JTA: B.Sc with Chemistry/Geology as the main subject

Jr Fireman: 12th pass or 10th pass with Fireman Training of 6 months

Age Limit:

For W1 Posts: 18 - 27 years

For JAO: 18 - 35 years

For F1 and A1 Other Than Drilling/Cementing/Production Drilling: 18- 30 years

For F1 and A1 Drilling/Cementing/Production-Drilling: 18 - 27 years

For more details visit the ONGC website.