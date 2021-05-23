  • SENSEX
ONGC reaches out to families of sunk barge

Updated : May 23, 2021 15:42:36 IST

ONGC has provided complete logistics support to the families of 17 deceased persons to take the mortal remains to their hometown.
ONGC has also set up a helpdesk at the JJ Hospital to facilitate the families of the deceased persons.
There were 261 persons onboard Afcons' Barge P-305, which lost anchor and hit an unmanned installation before capsizing last week.
Published : May 23, 2021 03:42 PM IST

