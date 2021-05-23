ONGC reaches out to families of sunk barge Updated : May 23, 2021 15:42:36 IST ONGC has provided complete logistics support to the families of 17 deceased persons to take the mortal remains to their hometown. ONGC has also set up a helpdesk at the JJ Hospital to facilitate the families of the deceased persons. There were 261 persons onboard Afcons' Barge P-305, which lost anchor and hit an unmanned installation before capsizing last week. Published : May 23, 2021 03:42 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply