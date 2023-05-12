ONDC is inclusive, not an upfront competitor for any e-commerce portal: DPIIT Secretary

From 800 merchants and 50 transactions per day in January, Koshy started witnessing an average of 10,000 orders per day by April-end. While ONDC aims to provide handholding support to network participants to develop good practices, ONDC CEO T Koshy clarified that the government won't control price and will encourage market forces to do so.

DPIIT Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh said Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is inclusive and not an upfront competitor for any e-commerce portal. Describing ONDC's goals of a unique digital infrastructure for India and competition in the market, he said that ONDC's growth for now may lead to squeezing of margin due to a monopoly-like structure in many e-commerce domains. But eventually, every player will co-exist in the market.

While the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) secretary wants ONDC to reach a critical mass to make it a far-reaching initiative for the benefit of consumers and small producers; ONDC's CEO T Koshy said a that mind space that is used to thinking of platforms, a mental model based on an open network is not easy to fathom. Stating that the advent of ONDC has moved the power from a few centralised enterprises to more buyers and sellers, Koshy added that once the rent-seeking capability proves, fair and equitable pricing across the board will ensure that players not offering so will perish.

From 800 merchants and 50 transactions per day in January, ONDC started witnessing an average of 10,000 orders per day by April-end. While ONDC aims to provide handholding support to network participants to develop good practices, Koshy clarified that the government won't control price and will encourage market forces to do so.

Urging market players to join ONDC to support the initiative and not for namesake, Koshy said that with few e-commerce platforms currently, innovation happens for their areas of interest. He said that when a number of platforms come, all companies will have an incentive to innovate and specialise for their respective clients.