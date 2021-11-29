Omicron variant threat: India Inc feels next 2-4 weeks will be crucial

As the new COVID-19 variant Omicron is spreading to more countries after being first detected in Botswana, authorities are gearing up to tackle any impending crisis. In India, several states are on high alert and reviewing guidelines to deal with any emergency in the wake of the new variant. India Inc is keeping a close watch on the worries caused by the Omicron variant while many corporate houses have asked their employees to strictly adhere to rules while travelling abroad.

"We all are following COVID-appropriate behaviour and advised employees to travel abroad only if necessary and follow respective country's travel advisories,” Sunil Kataria, CEO of Godrej Consumer, told The Economic Times.

Even as the world evaluates the impact of the new COVID-19 variant, India Inc believes the next two-four weeks will be crucial.

"It's clearly a wait-and-watch and we have to be extremely cautious to travel to/from the restricted countries," Naresh Trehan, Chairman of industry body CII's Healthcare Council was quoted as saying by ET.

Despite healthy growth signs in the Indian economy after the disruptions induced by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are concerns around what is happening in Europe and South Africa and the fresh lockdowns in part of Europe, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

The discovery of Omicron is “very concerning” as the global economy was getting back on track to some degree of normalcy, according to RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka, the report added.

Industrialists felt that the government should increase the pace of vaccination across states to ensure economic growth remains on track. Corporate leaders apprehend any complacency over vaccination could prove costly for the country and urge the government to ramp up the vaccination coverage to 100 percent.

Meanwhile, experts have said the new COVID-19 strain will not impact the mobile manufacturing industry and its sales even though exports to African countries may get hampered.

“From now till January-end, the market is anyways on the lower side and only gains momentum after Chinese New Year in mid-February,” Faisal Kawoosa, Founder of Techarc, was quoted as saying by Mint. He said the supply chain for the smartphone industry is unlikely to get affected by the new strain though it was too early to comment.

Analysts believe the global equity markets, including India, have reacted too soon, registering sharp sell-offs in the past few sessions over concerns of the Omicron variant.

"The global markets have overreacted without waiting for the scientific assessment of Omicron on rate of hospitalisation, death rates and efficacy of existing vaccines. There is a possibility of global equity markets stabilising in this week itself. Thanks to recent corrections, valuation of the domestic equity market has moderated,” said G. Chokkalingam, Founder of Equinomics Research, reported Business Standard.