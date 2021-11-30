Omicron scare: Fliers, travel companies in a fix as restrictions back

As the fast-spreading new variant of COVID-19, Omicron, prompts nations to tighten air travel regulations, fliers and travel companies are left in the lurch.

Due to the high transmissibility of the new strain, all major nations -- including the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union nations, Gulf and ASEAN countries, among others -- that record a high turnout of Indian fliers have imposed new restrictions for international fliers.

Consequently, travel companies like Cleartrip and ixigo are witnessing an uptick in passenger queries on new testing and quarantine rules and possibilities of travel bans by other countries, a report by The Economic Times said on Tuesday.

“We have seen a spurt in queries on international travel over the last few days,” Prahlad Krishnamurti, chief business officer at travel portal Cleartrip, was quoted as saying by ET.

The emergence of the new variant has come at the time of peak of tourist season around the world. A large number of people from India fly to other nations for tourism in December, especially around Christmas and New Year.

Travel agents, as per the report, have said that they expect the uncertainty to persist over the next few weeks as governments would adapt their air travel rules based on the impact of the Omicron variant. Given the lack of clarity, the travel industry has adopted a 'wait and watch' stance for now.

“We expect this to persist over the next few weeks as governments adapt their rules based on the impact of the new variant being reported," Krishnamurti was quoted as saying in the report.

“This is a reality, the new normal that we will all have to accept. As not enough data is available on the new variant, we are awaiting more details from our health authorities,” said Madhavan Menon, chairman and managing director of Thomas Cook, India, told ET.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has identified the Omicron variant -- first detected in South Africa -- as a 'variant of concern' that poses "very high" global risk.

Following this, all international passengers in India have been mandated to submit their 14-day travel details and upload the negative RT-PCR report on the Air Suvidha portal before starting the journey. The rule will come into effect from December 1.