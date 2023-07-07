Olectra Greentech receives electric bus order worth Rs 10,000 crore taking the stock 20% higher

The order has been received from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and involves the supply, operation and maintenance of a total of 5,150 electric buses.

Olectra Greentech Ltd. shares surged nearly 20 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,246.95 in Friday’s session after the company secured a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Maharashtra government for supply of electric buses.

The company in an exchange filing on Friday said that a consortium of Olectra Greentech and Evey Trans Private Ltd (Evey) was awarded a LoI for an order of 5,150 electric buses.

The supply of these buses is approximately valued at Rs 10,000 crore for Olectra, and the nature of the contract is a ‘Gross Cost Contract’ on an OPEX model basis. The contract period is of 12 years, Olectra Greentech said.

The buses will be procured from Olectra Greentech by Evey, and will then be delivered over a period of 24 months, while the maintenance services will be provided by Olectra Greentech for the entire contract period.

For the June quarter, Olectra Greentech Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 27.49 crore, rising by 54.68 percent on a year-on-year basis from Rs 17.77 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Its net sales increased 38.56 percent to Rs 100.68 crore in the quarter, compared to Rs 271.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Shares of Olectra Greentech are trading 18.2 percent higher at Rs 1,235. The stock has gained 2.5 times on a year-to-date basis.