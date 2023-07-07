Olectra Greentech receives electric bus order worth Rs 10,000 crore taking the stock 20% higher

The order has been received from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and involves the supply, operation and maintenance of a total of 5,150 electric buses.

Olectra Greentech Ltd. shares surged nearly 20 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,246.95 in Friday’s session after the company secured a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Maharashtra government for supply of electric buses.

The company in an exchange filing on Friday said that a consortium of Olectra Greentech and Evey Trans Private Ltd (Evey) was awarded a LoI for an order of 5,150 electric buses.

