Olectra Greentech receives electric bus order worth Rs 10,000 crore taking the stock 20% higher

Olectra Greentech receives electric bus order worth Rs 10,000 crore taking the stock 20% higher

Olectra Greentech receives electric bus order worth Rs 10,000 crore taking the stock 20% higher
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 7, 2023 2:58:54 PM IST (Published)

Olectra Greentech Ltd. shares surged nearly 20 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,246.95 in Friday’s session after the company secured a Letter of Intent (LoI) from the Maharashtra government for supply of electric buses.

The company in an exchange filing on Friday said that a consortium of Olectra Greentech and Evey Trans Private Ltd (Evey) was awarded a LoI for an order of 5,150 electric buses.
The order has been received from Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and involves the supply, operation and maintenance of a total of 5,150 electric buses.
