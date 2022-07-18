Ola to invest Rs 4000 cr in Asia's largest EV battery R&D unit in Bengaluru

SoftBank Group-backed Ola Electric on July 18 said the company is planning to invest around Rs 4,000 crore ($500 million) to set up Battery Innovation Center (BIC) in Bengaluru to develop a futuristic and localised cell technology.

Spanning across half a million square feet, BIC will be one of the world's largest cell R&D centres and will recruit top industry talent, including 500 PhDs and engineers at full strength, Ola said in a statement.

The Battery Innovation Center will be the largest cell R&D facility in Asia, claims the Bangalore-based company. The unit will be up and running next month.

The Physical Characteristics Lab of this centre will consist of an X-Ray photoelectron spectroscopy machine, which will perform quality checks on the raw materials procured for cell production.

Back in June, there were reports that Ola Electric is in talks with multiple global suppliers to build a battery cell manufacturing plant in India with a capacity of up to 50-gigawatt hours.

As part of its broader electrification push, the firm plans to invest in companies with advanced cell and battery technology, alongside the 50 Gwh battery plant.

Ola Electric needs 40 Gwh of battery capacity to power 10 million electric scooters annually. The remainder will be for its electric cars, which the company plans to manufacture in the future.