Ola to begin mass production of first 'Made in India' lithium-ion cell in 2023

Ola Electric , India’s largest electric vehicles companies, is going to begin mass production of its indigenously developed lithium-ion cell, NMC 2170 — the first in the country — by 2023. The production will be in-house in Ola’s upcoming Gigafactory.

The state-of-the-art High Nickel Cylindrical Ola Cell uses NMC on the cathode side; and Graphite and Silicon on the anode side. The use of specific chemicals and materials enables the cell to pack more energy in a given space and also improves the overall life cycle of the cell. The cell has been developed keeping the indigenous conditions at the core.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Ola Electric said, “A cell is the heart of the EV revolution. Ola is building the world's most advanced cell research centre that will enable us to scale and innovate faster, and build the most advanced and affordable EV products in the world with speed. Our first indigenously made Li-ion cell is also the first of many in our cell technology roadmap. Having a robust local EV ecosystem is important for India to become a global EV hub.”

The company is committed to investing in creating indigenous advanced cell technologies, strengthening manufacturing capabilities and creating an integrated Ola Electric Vehicles hub. It was recently allocated 20 GWh of capacity under the ACC PLI scheme by the Government of India for developing advanced cells in India, and is setting up a cutting-edge cell manufacturing facility with an initial capacity of up to 20 GWh, localising the most critical part of the EV value chain.

The company is also recruiting top cell R&D talent across the globe and will employ 500 PhDs and engineers.

Ola Electric launched its first electric vehicle in August 2021 and has set up the world’s largest 2W manufacturing facility in India. It is working towards building a robust roadmap of electric vehicles to accelerate the world’s transition to electric mobility. The company is currently developing its first electric four-wheeler.